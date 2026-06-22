Make yoga daily habit, not one-day event: MP

The International Yoga Day was celebrated early this morning at Atal Indoor Stadium under the joint aegis of Brijraj Swami Sports Club and Gary Care Foundation. Kangra Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Bhardwaj attended the event as the chief guest.

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NDRF personnel, representatives of various social organisations and local residents participated in the celebrations and practiced yoga. On the occasion, Brijraj Swami Sports Club and Gary Care Foundation honoured players, children and social organisations that have brought laurels to the region through their outstanding achievements in different fields. Mementoes were presented to the awardees, while certificates were distributed among the participants.

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Addressing the gathering, MP Rajiv Bhardwaj said that yoga should not be confined to June 21 alone and should become an integral part of everyone’s daily routine, as it promotes both physical and mental well-being. He described yoga as a reflection of India’s rich cultural heritage that has earned global recognition and acceptance. He also noted that the 12th International Yoga Day was being observed worldwide this year on the theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”.

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During the programme, Bhardwaj also conveyed the message of environmental conservation by planting saplings. Appreciating the efforts of Brijraj Swami Sports Club and Gary Care Foundation, he said both organisations were actively contributing to social welfare and helping provide a positive direction to society through their various initiatives.