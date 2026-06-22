DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Make yoga daily habit, not one-day event: MP

Make yoga daily habit, not one-day event: MP

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:17 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Participants take part in an event to mark International Yoga Day in Nurpur on Sunday.
Advertisement

The International Yoga Day was celebrated early this morning at Atal Indoor Stadium under the joint aegis of Brijraj Swami Sports Club and Gary Care Foundation. Kangra Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Bhardwaj attended the event as the chief guest.

Advertisement

NDRF personnel, representatives of various social organisations and local residents participated in the celebrations and practiced yoga. On the occasion, Brijraj Swami Sports Club and Gary Care Foundation honoured players, children and social organisations that have brought laurels to the region through their outstanding achievements in different fields. Mementoes were presented to the awardees, while certificates were distributed among the participants.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, MP Rajiv Bhardwaj said that yoga should not be confined to June 21 alone and should become an integral part of everyone’s daily routine, as it promotes both physical and mental well-being. He described yoga as a reflection of India’s rich cultural heritage that has earned global recognition and acceptance. He also noted that the 12th International Yoga Day was being observed worldwide this year on the theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”.

Advertisement

During the programme, Bhardwaj also conveyed the message of environmental conservation by planting saplings. Appreciating the efforts of Brijraj Swami Sports Club and Gary Care Foundation, he said both organisations were actively contributing to social welfare and helping provide a positive direction to society through their various initiatives.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts