Malvika honoured on her election as INTACH national vice-chairperson

The Kangra and Dharamsala Chapters of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) jointly felicitated the organisation's newly elected national vice-chairperson, Malvika Pathania, at a function held in Dharamsala on Friday. More than 50 life members honoured her on becoming the first woman from Himachal Pradesh to be elected to the prestigious national post.

Advertisement

Narender Awasthi, president of the INTACH Dharamsala Chapter, described her election as a milestone for Himachal Pradesh and expressed confidence that her leadership would provide a significant impetus to the conservation of the state's rich cultural and natural heritage. He also acknowledged her continued support in organising heritage workshops and awareness programmes.

Advertisement

Malvika said that her decades-long association with heritage conservation had deepened her commitment to preserving the nation's heritage. She added that, after Independence, the country's focus on livelihoods and development had often taken precedence over heritage conservation, making it all the more important for the present generation to safeguard India's cultural legacy.

Advertisement

She said that INTACH had been actively engaging with schools and colleges to raise awareness about heritage conservation. She highlighted the INTACH's role in protecting monuments, sites and traditions that fall outside the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Among the organisation's key initiatives, she cited the restoration of the Sarah Temple, revival of Kangra miniature painting, promotion of bamboo crafts and traditional handicrafts and skill development programmes for artisans. She also referred to conservation projects related to military heritage in Kasauli and Subathu, as well as the restoration of historic cemeteries.

LN Aggarwal, head of the INTACH Kangra Chapter, said that the proposed Geo Diversity Park at Bhagsunag had received government approval and was expected to significantly strengthen the conservation of the region's geological heritage.

Advertisement

The meeting also highlighted the work of the Kangra and Dharamsala Chapters, established in 2004 and 2009, respectively, which continue to promote Himachal Pradesh's tangible and intangible heritage through restoration, documentation and public awareness initiatives.