Man accused of duping woman cop of jewellery nabbed from Meerut

The Una police on Thursday arrested a resident of Uttar Pradesh for duping and looting an off duty woman constable of jewellery and a mobile phone handset in Una city about three weeks ago.

Una SP Sachin Hiremath told mediapersons on Thursday that on September 25, two men riding a motorcycle approached an off duty woman constable on the busy Arvind Marg street in the city, about 100 metres from the Sadar police station. The incident had been recorded in a CCTV camera where the two men could be seen talking to the woman constable and after some time, she appeared to have handed over her gold chain, gold ring and a mobile phone to one of the accused.

Advertisement

The SP said that a three-member crack team, led by the SHO of the Una Sadar police station, was constituted. The other two members of the team were from the Special Cell and the Cyber Cell of the police. He added that based on human and technical inputs, the police were trying to trace one of the accused for the past 25 days.

Advertisement

Hiremath said that the police team followed the accused in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and later nabbed one of them, Imran Khan, from the outskirts of Meerut city. He added that Imran Khan, alias Raja, a resident of Meerut, had been brought to Una and the hunt for the other accused was underway.

The SP said that the duo was part of a bigger gang and together they had many criminal cases registered against them in many parts of the country. Hiremath added that their modus operandi was to deceive a person by taking him into confidence and creating trust so that he spontaneously gives away valuables to them. He appealed to the general public to be cautious while interacting with strangers.