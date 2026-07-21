Man alleges 2 minor sons held captive, assaulted by 17 youths in Mandi

The father of two minor brothers has accused around 17 local youths of abducting, confining and brutally assaulting his sons in Kahlani village of Bagachanogi sub-tehsil in the Seraj region of Mandi district recently.

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The family met Mandi Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar, demanding strict legal action against the accused.

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Complainant Sunder Singh alleged that the incident took place on the night of July 17, when the boys were held captive overnight and severely beaten. He said he works as a daily wage labourer and that both his sons have suffered from congenital cataracts since childhood, leaving them with poor eyesight.

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Following the assault, one of the boys reportedly complained of blurred vision, prompting medical examinations at Zonal Hospital, Mandi.

According to the family, the victims had been subjected to physical and mental harassment by the accused for the past two years due to caste-based prejudice. The father claimed the children remained silent because they were repeatedly threatened with death if they disclosed the abuse.

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The case came to light after a video of the assault surfaced on social media. Police have recorded the family's statements, conducted medical examinations, and initiated legal proceedings in accordance with the law.

Mandi SP Vinod Kumar stated that according to preliminary investigations, the dispute occurred between minors. So, legal action is being taken according to juvenile justice Act and Deputy Superintendent of Police has been deployed to probe the case.