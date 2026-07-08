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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Man alleges school’s negligence led to his son’s death in hostel

Man alleges school’s negligence led to his son’s death in hostel

Deceased Kabir Rana was a Class IX student

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Ravinder Sood
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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A resident of Gala village in Jwalamukhi subdivision of Kangra district has alleged that negligence on the part of the management of a local private school led to the death of his 14-year-old son.

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He stated that the school management failed to provide timely medical attention and attempted to conceal information about the circumstances surrounding his son’s death. Deceased Kabir Rana was a Class IX student.

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According to the police complaint, Kabir had been staying in the school’s hostel for the past two years. The grieving father alleged that his son had been suffering from mental and physical distress for some time but was neither shifted from the hostel nor provided adequate medical care.

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He alleged that the school authorities did not inform them about their son’s deteriorating condition. The school principal, hostel warden and the bus driver were negligent in discharging their responsibilities. He also accused the school management of attempting to mislead them regarding the circumstances of Kabir’s death.

The police have registered a case against the school principal, hostel warden and the bus driver based on the father’s complaint and launched an investigation. Officials said that the exact cause of the student’s death would be determined after examining medical and forensic evidence. The statements of the school staff, hostel authorities and other relevant persons were being recorded.

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