Man arrested for killing his sister-in-law

PTI

Hamirpur, June 12

A woman was allegedly killed by her brother-in-law at Sog village in Bilaspur district today. The police have arrested the accused and sent the victim’s body for autopsy.

The victim has been identified as Roshini Devi while the accused, Manohar Lal, is the principal at a government school in the district.

According to the police, Roshni had gone to milk a buffalo in the cattle shed around 5.30 am, when she was allegedly attacked by her brother-in-law with a sickle from behind. She sustained a deep wound on her neck and died.

When Roshini did not return home till 6.30 am, her family members started looking for her and found her lying in a pool of blood in the cattle shed. The family members informed the police who took the body in their possession and sent it to Bilaspur for post-mortem.

Bilaspur SP Karthikeyan Gokulchandran said that the accused has been arrested. — OC/