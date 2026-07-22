A late-night domestic dispute turned deadly as a migrant killed his wife by striking her on the head with a heavy object in the industrial town of Barotiwala. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sunita, while the accused, Surender, is a native of Jharkhand.

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Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident occurred late at night when an argument between the couple reportedly escalated, and Surendra allegedly attacked his wife with a heavy object, causing fatal head injuries that led to her death.

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The gruesome murder sent shock waves among residents as Sunita’s body was found lying near a shop by her house around 11.50 pm on Tuesday night. Her husband, who had gone to enjoy a drink with his friend, raised an alarm, claiming his wife was missing from home when he returned. A subsequent search led to her body being discovered by her husband’s friend, who informed his labour contractor, who in turn, informed the police.

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Upon receiving information, the Barotiwala police rushed to the spot, along with a team of forensic experts, and conducted a detailed examination of the crime scene and collected crucial evidence. The body was later taken into police custody and sent to the Community Health Centre, Baddi, for a post-mortem examination.

Baddi Additional SP Ashok Verma confirmed that the accused was arrested promptly after the incident. He stated that the police had collected crucial evidence from the scene and were investigating the case from all possible angles. The police have registered a murder case against the accused. Investigators are also examining whether the crime was solely the result of a domestic dispute or whether any other motive was involved.