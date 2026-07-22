DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Man arrested for murdering wife in Himachal's Barotiwala

Man arrested for murdering wife in Himachal's Barotiwala

article_Author
Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 07:12 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A late-night domestic dispute turned deadly as a migrant killed his wife by striking her on the head with a heavy object in the industrial town of Barotiwala. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sunita, while the accused, Surender, is a native of Jharkhand.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident occurred late at night when an argument between the couple reportedly escalated, and Surendra allegedly attacked his wife with a heavy object, causing fatal head injuries that led to her death.

Advertisement

The gruesome murder sent shock waves among residents as Sunita’s body was found lying near a shop by her house around 11.50 pm on Tuesday night. Her husband, who had gone to enjoy a drink with his friend, raised an alarm, claiming his wife was missing from home when he returned. A subsequent search led to her body being discovered by her husband’s friend, who informed his labour contractor, who in turn, informed the police.

Advertisement

Upon receiving information, the Barotiwala police rushed to the spot, along with a team of forensic experts, and conducted a detailed examination of the crime scene and collected crucial evidence. The body was later taken into police custody and sent to the Community Health Centre, Baddi, for a post-mortem examination.

Baddi Additional SP Ashok Verma confirmed that the accused was arrested promptly after the incident. He stated that the police had collected crucial evidence from the scene and were investigating the case from all possible angles. The police have registered a murder case against the accused. Investigators are also examining whether the crime was solely the result of a domestic dispute or whether any other motive was involved.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts