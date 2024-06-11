Man arrested on murder charge

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 10

The police have arrested a man on the charge of killing a 21-year-old woman at Bhadroya in the district. The accused has been identified has Mohan Dass, a native of Bihar, who had been living in Bhadroya for several years.

According to the police, a minor dispute between the victim and the accused led to the incident. Mohan is accused of killing the woman with a sharp-edged weapon. The police said the mutilated body of the victim was recovered from her room.

As per information, a man first saw the accused fleeing the crime spot along with the weapon allegedly used in the crime. At the time of the incident, she was alone at home as her parents had gone to their native place in Rajasthan.

Nurpur DSP Vishal Verma said after getting information, the police reached the spot and they started an investigation into the incident. A forensic team also reached the spot to collect evidences.

The DSP said the sharp-edged weapon has been recovered from the accused. A case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered against the accused. He was produced in court, which sent him to police custody.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #Nurpur