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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Man arrested with 20 kg poppy husk

Man arrested with 20 kg poppy husk

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Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:57 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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The police recover poppy husk from a spare tyre of a truck.
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The Hamirpur police have arrested a man and recovered 20 kg of poppy husk from a truck during a checking operation at Saur Thamani village on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Balbir Thakur said that the contraband was recovered from the spare-tyre compartment of the truck on the Hamirpur-Shimla highway.

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The accused, identified as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Bassi village in the district, was arrested. An FIR (No. 315/2026) under Section 15 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sadar police station, Hamirpur.

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The SP said that the Sadar police were maintaining strict vigilance against the transportation and supply of narcotic substances while also focusing on drug-prevention awareness among the youth and the public.

He said that the action was part of the police’s continued efforts to enforce the law effectively and promote a safer, drug-free society.

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