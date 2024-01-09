Man arrested with heroin

Our Correspondent

Una, January 8

The Una police have arrested a resident of Chattara village of Una subdivision for possessing 68.53 grams of heroin last night. According to a press release by Una SP Arijit Sen Thakur, a police party stopped a person moving on the Chattara bridge located on the Basoli-Chattara link road. On searching, the contraband was recovered from his possession. Accused Mohinder Pal was arrested under Sections 20-61-85 of the NDPS Act.

