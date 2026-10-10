Man booked for abusing two minor daughters in Kangra

A migrant labourer has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting his two minor daughters in Kangra district. The case has raised concerns over the investigation after the girls’ mother reportedly withdrew her support amid community pressure and refused consent for their medical examination.

The girls, students at a school run by an NGO, reportedly disclosed the alleged abuse to their maternal aunt, who informed the organisation. The NGO subsequently alerted Childline, following which the police registered a case on October 7. The accused is in detention.

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Kangra SSP Kulbhushan Verma confirmed the case and said the police station concerned had been directed to have the girls’ statements recorded before a magistrate under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and arrange counselling for them. The mother would also be counselled, he said.

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According to the information available, the mother had initially agreed to pursue the case but later withdrew her support following alleged pressure from the community. The girls are staying with their maternal aunt and authorities are considering shifting them to a government shelter. They were produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Kangra, for counselling on Friday, but neither their mother nor their aunt accompanied them.

Ajai Srivastava, chairman of the Umang Foundation, an NGO working for human rights and the welfare of underprivileged people, has written to the Himachal Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights, seeking urgent intervention. He has also raised concerns over the local police’s handling of the case.

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The sections invoked in the FIR have become a key point of concern. According to the NGO, a video recorded at the girls’ school captures them describing penetrative sexual assault. The Tribune has accessed a video recorded by the NGO.

The police have invoked Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Section 8 of the POCSO Act prescribes punishment for sexual assault, while Section 75 of the BNS deals with sexual harassment.

Sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act deal with the definition and punishment for penetrative sexual assault, with significantly more stringent penalties. Sections 64 and 65 of the BNS prescribe punishment for rape, including aggravated cases and offences involving victims below specified age thresholds.

The allegations concerning the nature of the offence and the sections invoked in the FIR have prompted calls for a thorough examination of the case.