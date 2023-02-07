Man booked for fraud

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, February 6

The Indora police have booked Rohit Kumar of Malkana village last evening for allegedly getting five vehicles of an ‘unidentified’ person registered with the RLA on forged documents.

Dilawar Singh of Jindri village, in a complaint to the police, said these vehicles had been transferred in his name on forged documents at Rohit’s behest. The complainant, who has no vehicle in his name, came to know about the registration of vehicles when he received annual insurance certificates at his home. He approached the police for the registration of an FIR in this connection.

As per information, the actual ‘unidentified’ owner had purchased these second-hand vehicles in an auction from the Army over a year ago. Rohit had helped him in getting these vehicles registered with the RLA in the name of Dilawar. Before lodging the complaint, Dilawar had procured information from the RLA under the RTI Act.

Nurpur ASP Madan Kant said a case under Sections 420, 467,468 and 471 of the IPC had been registered against the accused.