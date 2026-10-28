Man booked for illegally storing 22 cartons of firecrackers in Shimla’s Nogli

One person has been booked for illegally storing 22 cartons of firecrackers in his shop in Nogli, about six kilometres from Rampur Bushahr in Shimla district.

The accused has been identified as Deepak Bansal, a resident of Rampur Bushahr, Shimla.

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According to the police, information was received on Wednesday that an individual had illegally stored firecrackers in his shop in the Talai area of Nogli. Acting on the information, the police raided the shop and seized 22 cartons of firecrackers.

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SSP Shimla, Gaurav Singh, said a case under Sections 125 and 288 of the BNS and Section 9B of the Explosives Act has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Taking note of the incident, DC Shimla, Anupam Kashyap, reiterated that stern action will be taken against those found involved in the illegal sale and storage of firecrackers in the district. He asserted that firecrackers can only be sold at locations designated by the district administration and a valid licence is mandatory for their sale.

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He further said ensuring public safety during the festive season is the administration’s priority. “Illegal storage and sale of firecrackers in unsafe locations can lead to fires and other accidents. Therefore, all vendors have been instructed to obtain the necessary licences and sell firecrackers only at locations designated by the administration,” said the DC.

He appealed to vendors to follow the rules and to the public to purchase firecrackers only from authorised sellers. He said the district administration and police will monitor violations and action will be taken against those found guilty as per the law.