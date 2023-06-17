Man booked for posting obscene content on social media

Una, June 16
The police have booked Shiv Kumar of Tutauni village in Banikhet block of Chamba district on a complaint by a woman that he had posted her “obscene” videos on social media.
The woman said she had met the accused during a function in Mandi district about a year ago. They began talking on phone. The accused recorded her video calls without her knowledge and began blackmailing and threatening her, she said.
Recently, he posted some videos on a social media platform with an intention to defame her, she alleged. A case has been reportedly registered against him.
