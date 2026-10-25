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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Man booked for raping minor in Rohru

Man booked for raping minor in Rohru

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:56 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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The accused also threatened to circulate video online if she revealed ‘assault’.
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A man has been booked for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl and threatening to make her video viral on the internet in Rohru subdivision of Shimla district.

According to a complaint filed by the girl’s mother, the teenager fell ill on October 23 and was taken to a nearby hospital. The mother alleged that her daughter told her there that she had been raped, following which she approached the police.

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The girl alleged that Pawan had raped her at his rented accommodation in Rohru on October 15 and threatened to make her video viral if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

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Police registered a case under Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Section 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. An investigation is underway to verify the allegations, police said.

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