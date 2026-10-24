Man booked for raping minor in Shimla’s Rohru

A man has been booked for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl and threatening to make her video viral on the Internet in Rohru subdivision of Shimla district.

According to a complaint filed by the girl’s mother, the teenager fell ill on October 23 and was taken to a nearby hospital. The mother alleged that her daughter told her there that she had been raped, following which she approached the police.

Advertisement

The mother alleged that Pawan had raped her daughter at his rented accommodation in Rohru on October 15 and threatened to make her daughter's video viral if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

Advertisement

Police registered a case under Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Section 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. An investigation is underway to verify the allegations, police said.