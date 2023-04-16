Man booked under NDPS

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 15

The police arrested one person with 625 grams of poppy balls and destroyed 340 poppy plants he had planted near his house at Budhana village in Nadaun subdivision of the district today.

SP Akriti Sharma said that Sanjeev Kumar was arrested with the contraband and Rs 1.23 lakh was also recovered from him. She added that a case under Section 18 of the NDPS was registered against him at Nadaun police station and investigation started.