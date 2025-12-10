Man burnt alive as house catches fire

A 65-year-old resident of Bandal village in Chaukhar panchayat of Nohradhar tehsil was killed in a fire incident on Monday evening. The fire erupted at the home of Hari Ram, who was living alone at a short distance from the main settlement. By the time neighbours noticed the blaze and rushed to rescue him, the entire house had already been reduced to ashes.

Chaukhar panchayat pradhan Shashi Bhushan said Hari Ram’s family resided elsewhere while he stayed alone at Bandal village. Tehsildar Nohradhar Vinod Kumar said an immediate relief of Rs 25,000 had been sanctioned for the bereaved family and the compensation for the property loss would be provided as per the government norms.

