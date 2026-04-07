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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Man caught with over 1 kg charas, Rs 1 lakh cash in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra

Man caught with over 1 kg charas, Rs 1 lakh cash in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra

A case was registered under Sections 20 and 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act

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PTI
Dharamsala, Updated At : 04:17 PM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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A Shimla resident was arrested with 1.25 kilograms of charas and Rs 1 lakh cash on the Mandi-Pathankot highway in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, police said on Tuesday.

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According to officials, a police team from Kandwal police post was carrying out routine vehicle checking on the highway late on Monday evening, when the driver of a black Hyundai Creta heading from Jassur side tried to abruptly turn the car, raising suspicion.

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Acting swiftly, the police team intercepted the vehicle.

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During a thorough search conducted in the presence of independent witnesses, they recovered 1.256 kilograms of charas from a bag concealed under a spare tyre in the car's boot, said Kulbhushan Verma, Superintendent of Police, Nurpur.

Police also recovered Rs 1 lakh in cash from the same bag.

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The accused driver has been identified as Ram Kumar (52), a resident of Kumarsain in Shimla district.

Police have seized the drug, cash and the vehicle used for smuggling, and registered a case under Sections 20 and 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

On interrogation, Ram Kumar revealed that he runs a roadside dhaba in the Kullu-Manali area.

A probe is underway to trace the source of the contraband and identify the intended recipients, police said.

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