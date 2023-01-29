Man dedicates life, property to welfare of stray animals

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, January 28

Jai Surya (60) of Nagrota Surian in neighbouring Jawali subdivision of Kangra district has converted his ancestral house into a shelter home for stray animals and dedicated his life to their welfare.

The three rooms, one hall and two verandahs of his ancestral residence house 26 stray animals, including cows, oxen, dogs and cats. Jai Surya, a bachelor, also lives in the same house with those animals.

Talking to The Tribune, he said when he saw stray animals suffering in severe cold conditions, he thought of dedicating his life to “gauseva” (cow service) around 25 years ago.

Gradually, he accommodated other stray animals also at his shelter home. He has been serving the stray animals without any financial support from the government or private entities so far, he claimed.

Apart from providing shelter to stray animals, Jai Surya also has to bear the cost of fodder, etc. As he has spent most of his ancestral wealth on the service of stray animals, he is nowadays facing hardship in continuing with the noble effort. He is, however, determined to continue serving the stray animals as long as possible.

The previous Jai Ram government had approved the opening of 12 gausadans in the state. One of these has been constructed at a cost of Rs 2.62 crore at Khabbal village here, but it is still a non-starter as the Animal Husbandry Department is yet to take its possession from the Public Works Department.