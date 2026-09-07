Man dies after alleged assault in Mandi, 3 arrested

A 32-year-old man died during treatment at Zonal Hospital, Mandi, on Sunday after allegedly being assaulted by three youths at Gawali in the Padhar subdivision of Mandi district late on Saturday night.

The victim, identified as Ajay Kumar of Ropa in Padhar tehsil, had reportedly attended the Himriganga fair before visiting his aunt’s house at Gawali. Around midnight, Ajay and his cousin Dinesh Kumar went to a restaurant operating on the upper floor of the house for dinner.

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After the meal, Ajay reportedly realised that he had left his bag at the restaurant and went back to collect it. According to the police, while he was coming downstairs, three youths allegedly stopped and assaulted him following an argument.

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Ajay’s condition deteriorated after the assault. He was initially taken to the Community Health Centre, Padhar, and later referred to Zonal Hospital, Mandi, where he died on Sunday.

The police said all three accused had been arrested. On the complaint of Ajay’s father, the police registered a murder case against Sahil, Navin Kumar and Aditya Thakur, all residents of Mandi district.