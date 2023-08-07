Man dies as truck falls into river in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

Solan, August 7
The driver of a truck was killed while its cleaner was injured when the vehicle broke the railing of Mahadev bridge in Nalagarh sub-division in this district and fell into a river on Monday.
The mishap occurred on the Nalagarh-Swarghat road at around 8am as the driver lost control over the vehicle.
Baddi DSP Priyank Gupta confirmed the incident.
The locals rushed to rescue the truck crew. They managed to save the cleaner, while the driver, Hardeep Singh of Nangal Khurd village in Una district, succumbed to his injuries at Community Health Centre, Nalagarh.
The cause of the accident is being probed.
The truck was on its way from Nalagarh to Nangal in Punjab.
