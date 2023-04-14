Man dies by suicide

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 13

A 52-year-old man today reportedly died by suicide at his house at Sukriah village of Nadaun subdivision.

The deceased, identified as Madan Lal, was reportedly unwell since the last few days. It was learnt that at the time of the incident, he was alone at home as his mother had gone to Haridwar to immerse ashes of his father who had died two days ago at his brother’s house.

Nadaun SHO Jog Raj Chandel said the deceased’s brother found him hanging at his house.