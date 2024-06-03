Man dies in Chamba accident

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 2

A villager was killed when the car he was driving skidded off the road near Bhadiyan on the Chamba-Mangla-Jot road near Chamba town late Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Mahinder, son of Gyan Chand, a resident of Huta village in Chamba tehsil. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Mahinder lost control over the car near Bhadhiya and it fell 100 metre down onto a link road.

Mahinder, who was driving alone, died on the spot. The incident came to light on Sunday morning when a passerby noticed the ill-fated car and alerted villagers. They found the body inside the car and informed the police.

The body was taken to Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba, for post mortem and was handed over to the family later.

Chamba SP Abhishek Yadav said a case had been registered and further investigations were on.

