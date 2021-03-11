Man dies in road accident

Mandi, August 21
One person died in a road mishap here today at Jogni Mata curve on the Chandigarh-Manali highway. Tata 407 met with an accident after a stone fell on the vehicle and it rolled down into the Beas river.
The police said that the deceased driver had been identified as Manpreet, a native of Kheda village in Punjab. The victim died on the spot. A case has been registered while the investigation was underway.
