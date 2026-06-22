Man dies in stray bull attack near Palampur

The growing menace of stray cattle in and around Palampur has claimed yet another life. Sansar Chand Patial lost his life after being hit by a stray bull in Bhawarna market, around 10 km from Palampur. The tragic incident has once again highlighted the serious threat posed by unattended stray animals roaming freely on roads across the region.

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With this latest fatality, the death toll linked to stray animals in the Palampur area has risen to nine over the past two years, making it one of the most pressing civic and public safety concerns in the region. Earlier reports have already documented multiple deaths and injuries caused by stray bull attacks and road accidents involving cattle.

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Residents say stray bulls and cattle are frequently seen roaming on highways, link roads, market areas and residential colonies, particularly during evening and night hours. Motorists, pedestrians, and senior citizens remain the most vulnerable. The risk increases further during the monsoon season, when poor visibility makes sudden encounters with animals even more dangerous.

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Local residents have repeatedly urged the Municipal Corporation, the district administration, and the Animal Husbandry Department to take coordinated action to remove stray animals from roads and establish adequate shelters. Despite repeated assurances, they allege that the situation continues to worsen.

The issue has emerged as a major public concern in Palampur, with political parties also raising it during recent civic elections. Public representatives and social organisations have demanded an effective stray cattle management policy, expansion of gaushalas, stricter enforcement against cattle abandonment and immediate measures to prevent further loss of life.

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The death of Sansar Chand Patial has cast a pall of grief over the area and renewed calls for urgent intervention. Residents argue that unless concrete steps are taken immediately, more innocent lives may be lost on the roads. They have urged the state government and local administration to treat the stray cattle menace as a public safety emergency rather than merely a civic inconvenience.