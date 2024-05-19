Man drowns in lake, body recovered by Army divers

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 18

A man drowned in Shri Renukaji Lake in Sirmaur district on Saturday. Indian Army divers recovered the body in the evening. The deceased is yet to be identified.

After getting information, the police reached the spot and found deceased’s clothes and shoes on the shore.

To recovered the body, the administration sought assistance from the Indian Army. Thereafter, the Army deployed the divers, who recovered the body in the evening. The Sangrah DSP said it is still unclear whether the man accidentally drowned while bathing or it was a deliberate act. A case has been registered and the police are making efforts to identify the deceased and determine the exact cause of the incident.

