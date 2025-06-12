Man drowns in stream

A 47-year-old man drowned under mysterious circumstances while bathing in the Machhyal rivulet near Santhal Panchayat in Mandi district on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Dhelu village in Jogindernagar.

According to the police, Sandeep, along with a friend, had gone to the stream at around 11 am. While Sandeep entered the water to take a dip, his friend remained on the bank as he did not know how to swim. Moments later, his friend noticed Sandeep struggling in the water and immediately raised the alarm.

“Locals rushed to the spot and pulled Sandeep out of the water. CPR was administered on-site, and he was rushed to the hospital in a taxi. An emergency call was made to the 108 ambulance service, which was intercepted by the taxi near Dohag. Sandeep was then transported to the Civil Hospital in Jogindernagar, where the doctors in the Emergency Department declared him brought dead,” a police official said.

Jogindernagar police reached the site and launched a probe. Meanwhile, the body was sent for a post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death.