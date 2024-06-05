Man duped of Rs 1.5 lakh in Fatehpur

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 4

Dhani Ram, resident of Dhameta in Fatehpur subdivision, lodged a complaint, claiming he was duped of Rs 1.5 lakh through his ATM card by two unidentified persons. The victim said he had gone to a Punjab National Bank ATM booth at Dhameta on May 25 and, using his ATM card, tried to withdraw money but failed to do so.

He said two boys unknown to him entered the ATM booth and offered to help, and he handed them his card and also revealed its PIN to them. After some time, the two returned the card to Dhani, saying that it was not working. He said the next day, he received messages that alerted him absout Rs 1.5 lakh being withdrawn from his account.

The suspects reportedly exchanged their card with the complainant’s and withdrew Rs 1.5 lakh from separate ATMs at Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur and Jammu. The police have started investigations and after CCTV footage is collected from various ATM booths, the suspects would be identified and further action would be taken.

