Man duped of Rs 2.2 lakh

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 9

A Dhaned village resident was allegedly duped of Rs 2.2 lakh in online fraud. Victim Sandeep Kumar said a person claiming to be from a customer care service called him.

He said the caller asked him about some details and on giving the information, he got a message about withdrawal of Rs 1.47 lakh and Rs 73,000 from his bank accounts.

Ststaion house officer (SHO) Sanjeev Gautam said the police had registered the case and details of bank accounts to which the amount was credited had been sought from the bank.

He said people should take extra care while attending such calls. He said the police had repeatedly made people aware about online frauds but still many people were falling prey to such fraudsters.