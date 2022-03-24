Man duped of Rs 20K by cyber fraudster

Shimla, March 23
Beware of scanning the QR code sent by an unknown person. A Shimla resident, who had advertised on OLX for renting a room, was duped of Rs 20,000 by a cyber fraudster, who presented himself as an Army officer.
The fraudster sent him a QR code to deposit advance money into his bank account. However, as soon as the victim scanned the QR code, Rs 20,000 was deducted from his account. The victim immediately approached the police cyber cell in Shimla, which intervened and stopped the fund transfer at Paytm.
The Shimla police have urged people to restrain from scanning QR codes or clicking on links sent by unknown persons and not to share the account details of debit and credit cards, CVV number or OTPs with strangers.
