Man ends life in Nurpur

A 40-year-old man, Sita Ram, died by suicide at his home in Niad village, under the Sadwan police chowki in Nurpur, on Saturday. He slit his throat. The body was recovered from the washroom.

According to the police, Ram had been suffering from depression for two years, following the separation from his wife, who had moved to her parental home with their child. He lived with his mother, Amardayee, and had been taking anti-depressant medication.

Amardayee’s statement was recorded and a forensic team collected evidence, including the knife used in the suicide. Following a postmortem examination, the body was released to the family.

DSP Vishal Verma said am had been experiencing severe insomnia for the past 4-5 nights, exacerbating his depression. The police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation.