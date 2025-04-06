DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Man ends life in Nurpur

Man ends life in Nurpur

A 40-year-old man, Sita Ram, died by suicide at his home in Niad village, under the Sadwan police chowki in Nurpur, on Saturday. He slit his throat. The body was recovered from the washroom. According to the police, Ram had...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 03:47 AM Apr 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

A 40-year-old man, Sita Ram, died by suicide at his home in Niad village, under the Sadwan police chowki in Nurpur, on Saturday. He slit his throat. The body was recovered from the washroom.

According to the police, Ram had been suffering from depression for two years, following the separation from his wife, who had moved to her parental home with their child. He lived with his mother, Amardayee, and had been taking anti-depressant medication.

Amardayee’s statement was recorded and a forensic team collected evidence, including the knife used in the suicide. Following a postmortem examination, the body was released to the family.

Advertisement

DSP Vishal Verma said am had been experiencing severe insomnia for the past 4-5 nights, exacerbating his depression. The police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper