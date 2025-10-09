DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Man found dead in McLeodganj

Man found dead in McLeodganj

Police officials say the exact cause of death would be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination

Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 07:00 PM Oct 09, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A 35-year-old man was found dead in a rented room in Tagal Mor, McLeodganj, on Thursday after a foul smell began emanating from the premises.

The deceased has been identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Cantonment area, who was employed at a travel agency in McLeodganj.

According to police sources, Amit had been living alone in the rented accommodation for some time. The neighbours told the local police that he had not been seen for the last five to six days and was not responding to phone calls. Growing suspicious, they alerted the police.

A police team from McLeodganj police station reached the spot and broke open the door. The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.

The police officials said the exact cause of death would be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination.

