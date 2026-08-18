Man found murdered in Paonta Sahib; police analyse CCTV footage

Panic gripped Paonta Sahib town after a 53-year-old man from Shillai was allegedly murdered near Vishwakarma Chowk in the early hours of Tuesday.

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The deceased has been identified as Bhag Singh, a resident of Koti village in Shillai.

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He was found lying in a pool of blood by passersby around 2 am. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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According to the preliminary police probe, Singh was allegedly attacked with a sharp edged weapon in the parking area of the Paonta Sahib Municipal Council. Despite sustaining injuries, he managed to reach Vishwakarma Chowk, where he collapsed, DSP Paonta Sahib Manvender Singh said.

A forensic team was called to the spot to collect evidence. Police are also analysing CCTV footage from the area and its vicinity to identify the accused and establish the sequence of events.

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The incident has caused concern among residents as the murder took place in the heart of the town.

Singh’s car was found some distance from the scene, while his pickup utility truck was parked near the municipal parking area.

According to the DSP, Singh was a wholesale fruit and vegetable vendor who sold his produce in Vikas Nagar in neighbouring Uttarakhand.

Further investigation is under way to ascertain the motive behind the killing and identify those responsible.