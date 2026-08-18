Man found murdered in Paonta Sahib; police analyse CCTV footage
The deceased was a wholesale fruit and vegetable vendor who sold his produce in Vikas Nagar in neighbouring Uttarakhand
Advertisement
Panic gripped Paonta Sahib town after a 53-year-old man from Shillai was allegedly murdered near Vishwakarma Chowk in the early hours of Tuesday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He was found lying in a pool of blood by passersby around 2 am. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Advertisement
According to the preliminary police probe, Singh was allegedly attacked with a sharp edged weapon in the parking area of the Paonta Sahib Municipal Council. Despite sustaining injuries, he managed to reach Vishwakarma Chowk, where he collapsed, DSP Paonta Sahib Manvender Singh said.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement