Man gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment for peddling charas

Tribune News Service

Chamba, May 2

A man was sentenced to 20 -year rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh for peddling charas. If the convict defaults on the fine then his punishment will be extended by two years.

The court of special judge Sharad Kumar Lagwal announced the sentence while hearing the case of Narinder Singh, a resident of Fagdog village in Salooni tehsil, Chamba.

District Attorney Vijay Rehalia said on February 12, 2019, a police team had intercepted the vehicle of Narinder Singh at Tunnuhatti police barrier on Chamba-Pathankot national highway.

On checking the vehicle, which Singh was driving, the police recovered 13.434 kilogram charas.