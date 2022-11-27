Man gets 20-yr RI for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 26

The Court of Special Judge (POCSO), Mandi, yesterday sentenced a rape convict to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

District Attorney Kulbhushan Gautam said on July 9, 2018, the victim’s parents lodged a complaint at the Aut police station that on July 7, 2018, a relative had come to their house and he stayed for some time. He left for his home and, at the same time, the 7-year-old victim also left the house to play. When the victim did not return home for a long time, the complainant and her husband started to search her.

“They found the victim at a nearby school in an unconscious condition. The victim regained consciousness the next morning. She narrated the ordeal to her parents. On the basis of the complaint, a chargesheet was registered against the accused. The investigation was carried out by Assistant Sub-Inspector Shyam Lal. The challan was filed in the court,” he added.

“The prosecution got the statements of 27 witnesses in the court. The court sentenced the accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 376 (AB) of the IPC and imposed Rs 20,000 fine and punishment under various sections,” he said.