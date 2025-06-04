Man gets 20 yrs in jail for rape, fined Rs 30,000

The Additional District and Session Court, Nurpur, today convicted a minor rape accused Jagdish, alias Pamma, of Tadya Sugala village in Indora sub division of Kangra district and sentenced him to 20 years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000.

According to SP Nurpur Ashok Ratan, the accused had abducted a minor girl and raped her at his house. A case under sections 363 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act had been registered against him in Indora police station on November 26,2023 after a complaint lodged by the victim’s father.

The accused had been arrested on the same day after registration of the FIR. After investigation and collecting evidence of the crime, a charge sheet was submitted in the court on January 19, 2024.

In another case, the Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Jawali, in Kangra district has convicted an accused Rajesh Kumar of Katholi village on Tuesday and sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment and fined him Rs 20,000.

According to Assistant District Attorney, Jawali, Ravi Kumar the accused had been nabbed on September 30, 2012 with 10 cartons of country made liquor and five cartons of beer being illegally transported in a vehicle without legal documents near Nagrota Surian.

He said a case under the Excise Act had been

registered against him by Jawali police through the Nagrota Surian check post.