Man gets 4-year jail in NDPS case

Our Correspondent

Shimla: The Special Judge (Shimla), Bhupesh Sharma, on Thursday sentenced a man to four-year imprisonment in connection with an NDPS case. A fine of Rs 25,000 was also imposed on the convict, identified as Manoj Kumar. According to the prosecution, on July 6, 2022, police personnel were patrolling in the Dhalli area when they recovered 6.42 grams of chitta thrown on the road by a man. According to information, he threw the drugs after seeing the police and tried to flee the spot. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.

