Man gets 4-year jail in NDPS case

Shimla: The Special Judge (Shimla), Bhupesh Sharma, on Thursday sentenced a man to four-year imprisonment in connection with an NDPS case. A fine of Rs 25,000 was also imposed on the convict, identified as Manoj Kumar. According to the prosecution, on July 6, 2022, police personnel were patrolling in the Dhalli area when they recovered 6.42 grams of chitta thrown on the road by a man. According to information, he threw the drugs after seeing the police and tried to flee the spot. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 members of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi killed in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway
The victims were on their way from Bulandshahr in Uttar Prad...
Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71
Amid protests by farmer unions, PM flies by chopper to addre...
Canvassing ends for 58 seats in 8 states
889 in fray | Polling for all seats in Haryana, Delhi tomorr...