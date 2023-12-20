Man gets 4-yr jail under NDPS Act

Legal Correspondent
Shimla, December 19
The Special Judge, Shimla, Bhupesh Sharma convicted one Bhanu Sood in a case pertaining to possession of chitta/heroin and sentenced him to four-year rigorous Imprisonment. While holding him guilty for the offence, the Special Court also imposed Rs 25,000 fine on him.
The case of the prosecution is that on April 20, 2022 the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) team of police were on traffic checking duty at Shoghi- Khabharachoki area. At about 4:20 am, one HRTC bus came from the Solan side, which was stopped by the police party.
The police party checked the bus. On seeing the police party, the accused tried to conceal an article beneath his seat. Getting suspicious, the police party checked beneath the seat and found a packet containing chitta/heroin. The SIU police party seized the contraband recovered from the accused.
Thereafter, an FIR was filed under Section 21 the NDPS Act at Police Station West Shimla. During the trial, the prosecution examined 16 witnesses to prove the case.
