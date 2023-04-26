Man gets 7-year rigorous imprisonment for raping married woman

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 25

The District and Sessions Court yesterday sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) under Section 376 of the IPC for raping and threatening a married woman. It also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict.

Under Section 506 of the IPC, the court also sentenced the convict to one-year RI and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000. The sentence will run concurrently. In case of default of fine payment, the convict shall undergo further jail term of one year and three months.

District Attorney Kulbhushan Gautam said, “On March 16, 2015, the victim was grazing sheep in the forest area. Finding the victim alone, the accused threatened her with a sharp-edged weapon and raped her.”

The DA said, “Later, the accused called the victim again and threatened to kill her husband. Fearing for his life, the victim shared her ordeal with her husband on March 19, 2015, and lodged a case at the Women’s police station. On completion of the probe, a challan against the accused was filed in the court by the SHO,” he said.