Man gets life sentence for raping minor girl

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 7

The Court of Special Judge (POCSO), Mandi district, has sentenced a person to life imprisonment along with fine on the charges of raping a minor girl.

District Attorney Kulbhushan Gautam said the father of the victim had complained on July 24, 2018, that his 15-year-old daughter went missing from a rented accomodation of her maternal grandfather. Later, the victim was traced by the police on August 26, 2018, and she revealed that she was raped by the convict during that period.

“The prosecution got the statements of 18 witnesses recorded in the court. Chanan Singh, Deputy District Attorney, represented the government in the case. After hearing the arguments of the prosecution and the defence, the court sentenced the guilty to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000 under Section 376 (3) of the IPC and 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000 under Section 4 of the POCSO Act,” Gautam said.

“In case of non-payment of fine, the court sentenced the convict to additional imprisonment of up to six months. All the sentences awarded were ordered to run concurrently,” he remarked.