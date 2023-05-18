Man gets life term for killing father-in-law

Mandi, May 17
A local court today sentenced Jitender Kumar, a resident of Purana Bazaar, Sundernagar in Mandi district, to life imprisonment for killing his father-in-law. He was also fined Rs 10,000.
On the night of January 1, 2017, he killed his father-in-law Ashok, whose body was found near the house.
