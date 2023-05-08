Man gets life term for murder

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 7

The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge-1, Mandi, yesterday convicted Narayan Singh, a native of Chutawan village, for the murder of one Chandu Lal and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for life besides imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. If the convict fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo additional imprisonment for two years.

Deputy District Attorney, Mandi, Navina Rahi said complainant Panna Lal, a resident of Chutawan village, made a statement before the police that on February 6, 2010, he heard noise from his uncle Narayan Singh’s room around 9 pm. Hearing the noise, he and his mother went to Narayan’s room, where convict Narayan and victim Chandu Lal were arguing with each other.

“The complainant stopped both of them from arguing. He was taking Chandu Lal to his room when Narayan Singh attacked him with a brass pot from behind. Chandu Lal was hit on the head due to which he fell down and sustained serious injuries. The next morning, Chandu Lal succumbed to his injuries,” said Navina Rahi.

“On the basis of his statement, a case was registered against accused Narayan at the Gohar police station in Mandi. The investigation of the case was carried out by the Investigating Officer, Police Station, Gohar. On the completion of the investigation, a challan was filed in the court by the police,” Navina Rahi said.

The statements of 21 witnesses were recorded in the court in the case, he added.

Rs 10,000 fine