Man, grandson killed in Shimla district accident

Shimla, March 11
A 65-year-old man and his grandson were killed, while six others injured after the SUV they were travelling in plunged into a 50-metre gorge in Tikkar tehsil in Shimla district, the police said here today.
The deceased were identified as Akshat (10), son of Kashi Ram, and Bahadur Singh, son of Bokhla.
The injured — including Poonam (33), Satya Devi (55), Seema (30), Meena (35), driver Amar (35) and Seema (11) — are residents of Tikkar tehsil.
They were on their way to Narayan temple when the accident took place on the Gujandli-Deorighat link road on Sunday.
The police said the driver lost control over the vehicle after which it plunged into the gorge.
A police team rescued the injured and recovered the bodies from the deep gorge with the assistance of locals.
The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital at Rohru, while the bodies were handed over to their relatives after post mortem.
