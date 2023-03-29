Man grazing goats attacked by bear

Kullu, March 28
A bear mauled a man at Sinchogi village near Naggar in Manali subdivision of the district today. According to information, Khem Singh (30) had gone to graze goats in an orchard when a bear suddenly attacked and injured him badly. The victim got a grievous injury on his head and face during the attack.
Ashish Sharma, in-charge, The 108 Emergency service , Kullu and Lahaul zone, said first-aid was given to the victim. The victim got further treatment at the Kullu hospital from where he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.
The villagers have urged the administration and forest officials to provide immediate financial assistance for the treatment of the victim. They demanded that a cage should be set up at the spot to catch the bear.
