Man held for attempt to murder

Our Correspondent

Kullu, January 9

A person shot Priyal Acharya of Shuru village in the leg at a restaurant in Jagatsukh village near Manali yesterday. He fled after committing the crime. Kullu SP Gurdev Chand Sharma said the police arrested Virender Sharma later last night. The revolver used in the incident along with six cartridges was also seized from him. A case of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act has been registered.

