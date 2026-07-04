Man held for death threat, abusive post against Himachal CM Sukhu

A man was arrested in Hamirpur on Friday for allegedly posting abusive comments and a video containing death threats against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on social media. The accused, identified as Rajnish, a resident of Bhagot village in the district, was produced before a local court, which remanded him to four days’ police custody.

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The action followed a complaint by Vishwa Sharma, a local resident, who alleged that a video uploaded on a social media account contained objectionable language targeting the Chief Minister and included a death threat. During the investigation, police identified Rajnish and summoned him to the Bhota police post for questioning before placing him under arrest.

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Hamirpur SP Balbir Singh said the police acted promptly considering the seriousness of the allegations. He said a case had been registered under various legal provisions related to posting abusive content on social media, making deliberate derogatory remarks against an individual and damaging a person’s reputation.