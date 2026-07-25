DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Man held for killing wife at Barotiwala

Man held for killing wife at Barotiwala

article_Author
Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:35 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
man arrested for wifes murder at Barotiwala
Advertisement

A migrant man allegedly killed his wife by striking her on the head with a heavy object in the industrial town of Barotiwala in Solan district. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sunita and her accused husband as Surender, a native of Jharkhand. A preliminary investigation revealed that the incident occurred late Tuesday night following an argument between the couple that escalated and Surendra allegedly attacked his wife with a heavy object, causing fatal head injuries.

Advertisement

Sunita’s body was found lying near a shop near her house around 11:50 pm the same day. Surender allegedly hatched a conspiracy and killed Sunita and later went to enjoy drinks with his friend. On returning home, he raised the alarm that his wife had gone missing. During a subsequent search, Surender's friend found Sunita's body and informed his contractor, who in turn told the police about the incident.

Advertisement

The Barotiwala police, along with a team of forensic experts, arrived there and conducted a detailed examination of the crime scene and collected crucial evidence. The police later sent the body to the Community Health Centre, Baddi, for a post-mortem examination.

Advertisement

Additional SP, Baddi, Ashok Verma said that the accused was arrested after the incident. He added that the police had collected crucial evidence from the crime scene and were investigating the case from various angles. The police registered a case of against Surender. The investigators are examining whether the crime was the result of a domestic dispute or there was any other motive behind it.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts