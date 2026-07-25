Man held for killing wife at Barotiwala

A migrant man allegedly killed his wife by striking her on the head with a heavy object in the industrial town of Barotiwala in Solan district. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sunita and her accused husband as Surender, a native of Jharkhand. A preliminary investigation revealed that the incident occurred late Tuesday night following an argument between the couple that escalated and Surendra allegedly attacked his wife with a heavy object, causing fatal head injuries.

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Sunita’s body was found lying near a shop near her house around 11:50 pm the same day. Surender allegedly hatched a conspiracy and killed Sunita and later went to enjoy drinks with his friend. On returning home, he raised the alarm that his wife had gone missing. During a subsequent search, Surender's friend found Sunita's body and informed his contractor, who in turn told the police about the incident.

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The Barotiwala police, along with a team of forensic experts, arrived there and conducted a detailed examination of the crime scene and collected crucial evidence. The police later sent the body to the Community Health Centre, Baddi, for a post-mortem examination.

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Additional SP, Baddi, Ashok Verma said that the accused was arrested after the incident. He added that the police had collected crucial evidence from the crime scene and were investigating the case from various angles. The police registered a case of against Surender. The investigators are examining whether the crime was the result of a domestic dispute or there was any other motive behind it.