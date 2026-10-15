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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Man held for murdering wife over family dispute in Nurpur

Man held for murdering wife over family dispute in Nurpur

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Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:25 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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A man allegedly murdered his 53-year-old wife over a domestic dispute at Bhali village in Jawali tehsil of Nurpur on Wednesday morning. The police arrested the accused, Jagdish Chandra (63). According to preliminary police investigation, the couple had reportedly been embroiled in a family dispute for the past 10 years.

The incident took place around 6 am on Wednesday when the couple allegedly got engaged in an argument. During altercation, Jagdish allegedly hit his wife, Usha Devi, on the head with an iron tool, resulting in her death. On receiving information about the incident, the DSP, Jawali, along with a team from the Kotla police station and the District Forensic Unit (DFU), Nurpur, reached the crime scene and initiated an investigation. The DFU team collected circumstantial evidence.

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On the statement of Usha’s brother Uttam Chand, the police registered a murder case under Section 103 of the BNS. Meanwhile, the body was shifted to the Nurpur Civil Hospital for a post-mortem. An investigation was underway to establish the circumstances that led to the incident.

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