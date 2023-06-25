Man held for offering Army jobs for money

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 24

The Kangra police have arrested a person for allegedly trying to extract money from the youth appearing in an Army recruitment rally at the SAI stadium in Dharamsala.

Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri said a person was detained for questioning after being spotted moving around the SAI hostel suspiciously during the recruitment rally. There was information that he was offering to get candidates selected for money. He has been remanded in police custody.